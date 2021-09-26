Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.