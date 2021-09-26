Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $190.05 and a 12 month high of $275.60.

