Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 355,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.10.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

