Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

