Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.93 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

