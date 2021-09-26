Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

