Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 47,419 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $144.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

