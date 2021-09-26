Ergoteles LLC Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.