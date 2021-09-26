Ergoteles LLC Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average is $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

