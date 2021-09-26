Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

