ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $913,568.99 and approximately $50,369.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,433,720 coins and its circulating supply is 30,154,386 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

