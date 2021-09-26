Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

