Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $325.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $327.52 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.55.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $70,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

