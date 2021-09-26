Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 313,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,858. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Evolus by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.