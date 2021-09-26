ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,598.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $816,355.14 and approximately $1,598.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015258 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

