Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,008. Exelon has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

