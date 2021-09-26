Expanse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,806.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $889,610.80 and $1,806.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

