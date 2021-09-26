FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $329,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.25.

Shares of FDS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.78. 271,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.61 and its 200 day moving average is $341.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

