FBN Securities Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.60.

RPD opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

