FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $226.60 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

