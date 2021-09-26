FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $369.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $226.60 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $284.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

