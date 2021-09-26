Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,099,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.