Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

