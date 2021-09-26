Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Reaches $6.09 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.56 or 0.00128456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.09 billion and $2.27 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,362.55 or 1.00250416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.54 or 0.06923112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.62 or 0.00752794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 109,611,743 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

