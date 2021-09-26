FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.0060

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $206,990.84 and approximately $26.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043002 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

