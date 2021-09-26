First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Down 29%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS)’s stock price traded down 29% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc, CCSC Holdings, Inc, and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

