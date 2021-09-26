First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

