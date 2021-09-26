Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moderna by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Moderna by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Moderna by 42.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Moderna by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,458,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

