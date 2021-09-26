Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $215.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

