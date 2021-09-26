Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.