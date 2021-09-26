Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.88 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,381 shares of company stock worth $1,628,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

