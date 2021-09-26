Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.