Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 16,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

