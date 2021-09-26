Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,494,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 951,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,721,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Shares of HUM opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

