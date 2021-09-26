Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,805,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.