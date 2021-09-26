FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Critical Analysis

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Gladstone Investment 140.05% 7.19% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FOMO and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, meaning that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 134.20 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $56.63 million 8.22 $42.45 million $0.69 20.32

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

