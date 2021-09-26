FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

