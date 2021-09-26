Frax Reaches Market Cap of $357.13 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Frax has a market capitalization of $357.13 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 339,468,168 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.