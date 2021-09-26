Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

