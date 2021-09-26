Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,559 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,745,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

