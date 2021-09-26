Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

