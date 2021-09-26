Function X Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.20 or 0.99939097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002359 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.67 or 0.00573044 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

