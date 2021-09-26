Function X Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
