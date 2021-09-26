FY2021 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Cut by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.