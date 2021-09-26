Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 278.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,110,290 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
