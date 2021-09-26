Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 278.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,110,290 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.