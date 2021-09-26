GameCredits Price Down 12.9% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $50,825.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00347753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,017,983 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

