Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $444.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average is $373.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.