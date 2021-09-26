General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.83.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.