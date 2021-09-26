General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

