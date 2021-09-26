Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.